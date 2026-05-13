Rivas Sparks Cards with Go-Ahead Homer at Tulsa

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Jeremy Rivas hit a three-run go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to help lead the Cardinals to a 9-5 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Chase Davis had tied the game with a two-run shot earlier in the inning. It was his team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Rivas' home run came as part of a 2-for-5 day. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

W: Findlay (1-0)

L: Copen (3-2)

S: None

NOTES:

- The win was the fourth straight for Springfield, matching the club's longest win streak of the season. The Cardinals are 7-2 over the last nine games.

- Jack Findlay pitched 2.2 scoreless innings of relief to pick up his first Double-A win.

- Noah Mendlinger went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs out of the leadoff spot.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (14-21) at Tulsa (20-15)

- Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- RHP Lin vs. LHP Crowell

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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