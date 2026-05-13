Amarillo Drops Matinee to Hooks on Walk-Off Walk

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (17-17) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (15-19), 7-6, Wednesday at Whataburger Field. The Soddies held a lead since the second inning, but could not slam the door shut on Corpus Christi's comeback attempt in the ninth.

The Sod Poodles were aided by control issues from Hooks starter Bryce Mayer and put three runs on the board in the top of the second inning. Three walks and a hit batsman opened the scoring, while two more runs came in on a Jean Walters single to Corpus Christi's second baseman Yamal Encarnacion, who made matters worse for the home team with an errant throw to first.

In Amarillo's next turn to bat, Manuel Pena used his legs to manufacture a run for the visitors. After leading off the frame with a walk, he swiped his first bag of the year and later advanced to third on a wild pitch, allowing him to score easily on Jansel Luis'sacrifice fly.

Reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week Josh Grosz was dominant over his first three innings, but a strong two-out rally with a little bit of luck brough the Hooks back into the game. A double from Joseph Sullivan and a walk to Encarnacion set the table for Trevor Austin, who grounded a ball off the third base bag and over the head of Luis for a two-run double.

Corpus Christi continued to claw its way back in the last of the fifth, starting with a leadoff double by Garret Guillemette. A grounder to Pena at first base moved the runner to third and Max Holy drove him in with a single to left field.

The Sod Poodles took back momentum two innings later when Pena crushed a 2-0 breaking ball from Hooks reliever Alejandro Torres for a two-run homer that extend Amarillo's lead back to three runs.

The Hooks would not go down without a fight, answering back with a run of their own after the seventh inning stretch. After a scoreless eighth from Carlos Rey, the Soddies called on Hayden Durke for the save with a two-run cushion.

Durke struggled with his command throughout his outing, walking the first two batters he faced before a Will Bush RBI single brought the Hooks within one with just one out. Corpus Christi continued to take what was given to them, tying the game as two more free passes loaded the bases and brought home the tying run. Durke settled in a bit by fanning Sullivan for the second out, but would miss high with a 3-2 breaking ball to Encarnacion as the Hooks won 7-6.

POSTGAME NOTES HOUSE OF PENA: Manuel Pena showed off his power with a splash hit to right field in the top of the seventh inning...he continues to pace the Texas League and leads the circuit with 14 long balls and 32 RBI this season.

JEAN POOL: Jean Walters made an impact in his season debut with the Sod Poodles on Wednesday...he recorded his 16th multi-hit game and fourth triple with the club.







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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