Francisco Acuña Walk-Off Seals Missions' Fifth Straight Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - An evening that saw starting pitchers dominate and bullpen warfare was completed with a late-game comeback off of two errors, a sacrifice bunt and three sacrifice flies-including Francisco Acuña's walk-off-as the San Antonio Missions (13-22) stole a 4-3 win against the Wichita Wind Surge (16-18) to mark a fifth straight San Antonio win. Jagger Haynes tossed a season-best 6.2 innings, the longest outing by any Mission.

Haynes put down Wichita's home run leader in Ricardo Olivar on strikes before clipping back-to-back Wind Surge batters in the first. Haynes bounced back with a strikeout of Andrew Conssetti and a fly out as Wichita's Jake Rucker pinned Kai Murphy against the warning track in deep left field to close out the opening inning. Haynes plunked his third batter in the top of the second but redeemed himself with a signature pickoff of Kyle DeBarge. The crafty twenty-three-year-old put two more Wind Surge batters in a blender for two more punchouts to end his next turn.

Carson Tucker and Romeo Sanabria created scoring chances for the Missions in the first two frames against Eli Jones. Jones remained collected in his Double-A debut as he followed each single with a strikeout and snatched a hard-hit line drive off the bat of Luis Verdugo to hold the Missions scoreless through two.

Wichita surged in the third with a two-run dinger from Billy Amick that disappeared over the left center field wall of The Wolff to put the Wind Surge in front 2-0. Wichita's defense did not hold up on their end of the inning as Acuña and Tucker singled to reach and a costly throwing error from Conssetti set up a full house on Jones with two away. Missions' slugger Leandro Cedeño skied a sacrifice fly to right field for an Acuña sliding score that just beat out Cossetti at home. Cossetti attempted to rifle a throw back to first to keep Kai Murphy on base but overthrew Amick, allowing Tucker to score off the advantage to knot up the score 2-2.

Haynes and Jones kept battling against one another in the next two frames. Both starters allowed a hit and traded strikeouts in the fourth before they each retired the side in the fifth. The fourteenth ranked prospect for the San Diego Padres outpaced Jones with a season-high 90 pitches as he came close to finishing off the bottom of the seventh before being replaced by reliever Francis Peña. Peña looked to close out the inning with two away and one on but walked three in a row as the Wind Surge scored a walk-off on a free pass. Andrew Moore fired off three straight heaters to put an end to an unfortunate seventh.

Andrew Hidalgo took over pitching duties for Wichita in the sixth inning. Hidalgo struck out four Missions in a row to finish the turn and retired the side in the seventh to keep the Wind Surge in the lead 3-3. Moore and Hidalgo engaged in their own standoff as Moore kept rolling with three straight K's of his own to retire the side in the bottom of the seventh.

A Kai Murphy double to right field ignited a revival for the Missions in the late frames. Garrett Spain was unable to catch the blooper off a diving effort that sent Murphy scurrying to second. A Cedeño ground out let Murphy pounce onto third, which led to an eventual game-tying score off a Tirso Ornelas sacrifice flyout to even the odds at three runs apiece.

Missions reliever Michael Flynn exchanged three free passes for three strikeouts in crunch time to keep the cats and crowd at The Wolff on their toes as he set up the Missions for their third walk-off victory in their five-game win streak. Braedon Karpathios's patience in his at bat paid off as he eyed down four straight balls. Kai Roberts was placed in for Karpathios as a pinch runner; Roberts snuck his way into second safely to steal his tenth bag on the year. Luis Verdugo recorded a sacrifice bunt before Acuña recorded the third sacrifice fly to seal the late-game comeback as Roberts scored for the 4-3 victory.

Up Next:

The Missions and Wind Surge continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow is Taco Bell Value Night! The Flying Chanclas take the field, and fans can get discounted tickets as well as $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer, $2 soda and $2 popcorn. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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