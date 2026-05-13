Cards Hang on for Wild Win in Tulsa

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Cardinals drew 11 walks and held on to a slim lead to take the opening game of a six-game series over the Tulsa Drillers, 7-6, on Tuesday at ONEOK Field.

W: Hunter Hayes (3-1)

L: Maddux Bruns (1-1)

S: Burns (4)

NOTES:

- Catcher Rainiel Rodriguez went 2-for-4 in his Cardinals debut and singled in his first Double-A at-bat.

- Jeremy Rivas finished to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

- Mason Burns retired the side in order in the ninth inning on seven pitches. He's a perfect 4-for-4 in save chances this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (13-21) at Tulsa (20-14)

- Wednesday, 11 a.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 FM | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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