Missions Batter Four Long Balls against Wind Surge to Extend Hot Streak to Four

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Ethan Salas, Romeo Sanabria, Braedon Karpathios and Luis Verdugo unleashed four homers over The Wolff's outfield walls in the opening frames as the San Antonio Missions (12-22) rolled over the Wichita Wind Surge (16-17) with eight runs off eight hits marching towards a dominant 8-3 win for their fourth straight win.

A returning Miguel Mendez, back from the Injured List, was supported by the Missions' batting order in the bottom of the first with six runs scored off six hits. The Missions ran out the gates with an offensive explosion that included three home runs from Salas, Karpathios and Verdugo, a stolen base and back-to-back doubles to jump out to a 6-0 lead, trampling all over Wichita starter Jose Olivares. Olivares could not escape the disastrous opening frame, recording only two outs before being replaced by Spencer Bengard to close out any further damage.

Mendez continued his short yet smooth showing by breezing through the second inning putting down Wichita's Billy Amick and Caleb Roberts before getting Jose Salas, Ethan's older brother, out on a popout. Andrew Dalquist bounced back in the next turn with a productive inning in his first after being reinstated from the development list for the Missions. Dalquist threw nine strikes off 16 total pitches and struck out Kyle DeBarge in his quick appearance.

Leandro Cedeño extended his on base streak to 23 consecutive contests off a line drive to left field in the second. Cedeño followed by chugging his way to second base to steal a bag. The problems at the mound continued for Wichita as Romeo Sanabria cleared a ball over the right field wall to pad the lead 8-0.

After retiring six in a row, San Antonio reliever Andrew Thurman walked two Wichita batters after a Maddux Houghton double in the top of the sixth. The Wind Surge's top run producers Ricardo Olivar and Amick looked to create offense with the bases juiced, but the savvy veteran put them down swinging. Longtime Wind Surge Jake Rucker created the most out of his at bat after staring down three straight balls before taking a base on balls for Wichita's first score of the ballgame. Wind Surge newcomer Caleb Roberts lasered one to center for a two-run single, as Wichita chopped away at the Missions' lead 8-3.

Josh Mallitz ran through the Wind Surge order with two scoreless innings to set up Johan Moreno for a successful closeout. Moreno polished off the fruitful Missions performance by wiping out the side on strikes en route to a dominant 8-3 Mission win.

Up Next:

The Missions and Wind Surge continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. We're trading barks for meows! Take Meow't to the Ballgame Night is your chance to bring your feline friend to the ballpark for a night of baseball and purrs. Cats must remain in carriers or on a harness at all times for everyone's comfort and safety. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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