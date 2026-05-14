Townsend Dazzles, RoughRiders Shut out RockHounds

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Blake Townsend provided the longest start of the season for the Frisco RoughRiders in a shutout, 3-0 win over the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Townsend (1-2) faced the minimum with a strikeout in the first inning, setting the stage for a much-needed strong start for Frisco (17-17). Over the next six innings, Townsend allowed just two hits and faced only two batters over the minimum.

The left-hander's offense built him a lead against Midland (21-14) pitching when the newest RoughRider, Arturo Disla, flipped an RBI single off of James Gonzalez (3-1) to drive in Dylan Dreiling and make it 1-0. Frisco extended the advantage in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double courtesy of Keith Jones II and a sacrifice fly from Corey Joyce.

After finishing seven innings, Townsend took the mound again in the eighth, recording an out but surrendering two singles to the bottom of the order. He was removed for Wilian Bormie after 7.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just the four hits - all singles - allowed.

Bormie rolled a double play to finish the eighth inning and stranded the bases loaded in the ninth to secure the shutout and his first save of the season.

Notes to Know:

With 7.1 IP, Townsend not only blew past his previous career high of five innings, but also became just the second RoughRider starting pitcher to record an out in the eighth inning since 2018, joining Nick Krauth who did so in 2023.

Disla grabbed two hits in his Double-A debut, with singles in the second and third innings. The Dominican-born designated hitter also walked and drove in a run.

Jones II also reached three times out of the ninth place in the batting order with a single, a double and a walk.

The Riders have not yet named a starter for Thursday night's game, but will face LHP Jamie Arnold (0-2, 5.34) in a 7:00 p.m. start at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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