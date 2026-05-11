Dreiling Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders OF Dylan Dreiling was named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of May 4 to May 10, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Dreiling becomes the first RoughRider to be named either player of the week or pitcher of the week in 2026.

Last week against Northwest Arkansas, Dreiling led the Texas League with four home runs, tying for the league lead with eight RBI and 19 total bases. He reached those heights in just five games due to Sunday's cancellation caused by inclement weather.

Dreiling hit .368 (7-for-19), while walking six times and striking out only once in the series. On Saturday, May 9, the 23-year-old hit home runs in both the first and third innings for his first career multi-homer game.

This season, the Hays, Kansas native is batting an even .300 through 23 games and his six total home runs are tied for the RoughRiders' team lead. With a .909 OPS, Dreiling ranks ninth in the Texas League.

The former Tennessee Volunteer is in his third professional season with Texas, following a second-round draft selection in 2024. Last year, Dreiling was one of two players in the South Atlantic League with 20+ doubles, 10+ home runs and 15+ steals.

Dreiling and the Riders travel to Midland, Texas to take on the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) in a six-game series starting at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12 from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2026

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