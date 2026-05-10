Déjà Vu Strikes as Riders Drop Second Straight One-Run Game

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - For the second straight night, the Frisco RoughRiders fell just short in a one-run loss, dropping Saturday's extra-inning game 8-7 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riders Field.

Frisco (16-16) took and extended the game's first lead on a pair of home runs from center fielder Dylan Dreiling. Dreiling flipped a home run over the left field wall as the second batter of the bottom of the first inning to make it 1-0 Riders against Henry Williams. Dreiling then did it again as the second batter of the third inning, when he crushed a solo shot over the left-center field wall to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 advantage.

After Northwest Arkansas (18-14) tied the game up against Dylan MacLean in the fourth, Frisco fought back to take the lead again, 3-2, on a Keith Jones II RBI single.

Following a Naturals run in the fifth inning, the teams traded two runs apiece in the sixth. Northwest Arkansas got a pair of home runs from Jorge Alfaro and Spencer Nivens. Meanwhile, Frisco scored on a Max Wagner bases-loaded walk and an RBI fielder's choice from Jake Snider.

The game stayed tied until the tenth inning, thanks to two scoreless innings from Northwest Arkansas' Dennis Colleran Jr. (1-0). Then, Alfaro jolted his second long ball of the night, driving in three runs against Zach Bryant (0-1) for an 8-5 Naturals lead.

The Riders scored twice in the bottom half of the inning on an Ian Moller single and Jones II sacrifice fly, but stranded the tying and winning runs on base when Corey Joyce flied out on the first pitch he saw from Brandon Johnson, who secured his third save.

Notes to Know:

Dreiling's two home runs provided the 23-year-old with his first career multi-homer game and were his third and fourth of the series alone. He is now tied for the team lead with six on the season.

MacLean, who went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs (just one earned), recorded an out in the fifth inning for the fifth time in six starts this season. He now leads all RoughRiders pitchers with 27.1 innings pitched through his six starts.

Wagner had his first three-hit game as a Rider and Jones II posted his first multi-hit game since April 17 at Amarillo.

Frisco aims to salvage a series split Sunday and will send RHP David Davalillo (1-3, 3.86) to the mound against LHP Hunter Owen (0-1, 7.71) in a 6:05 p.m. start at Riders Field.

Fans can celebrate Mother's Day and shop from a Kendra Scott pop-up during the game, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Frisco RoughRiders Foundation. Hawley Trucker Hats will also be on hand with their hat bar for fans to shop. Plus, head to the field before the game for pregame catch in the outfield and Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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