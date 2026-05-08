First 2026 Riders Walk-Off Secures 10th-Inning Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came back from down 8-4 to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-9 in 10 innings on a John Taylor walk-off single Thursday night at Riders Field.

Northwest Arkansas (16-14) struck on the game's first pitch, as Carson Roccaforte mashed a leadoff home run off Winston Santos for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Frisco (16-14) took the lead in the second, though, when Frainyer Chavez doubled in Ian Moller and Corey Joyce.

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth inning, Connor Scott sent a soaring fly ball over the right field wall for a three-run home run off Santos and a 5-2 Naturals advantage. Dylan Dreiling followed up with a two-run shot in the fifth, his second home run of the week, to cut the deficit down to one for the Riders.

In the sixth inning, Northwest Arkansas put up three more runs on three singles and a double against Ryan Lobus to take its 8-4 lead.

From there, Frisco mounted its comeback with four unanswered runs, including an RBI single from Dreiling in the eighth and the game-tying hit from Joyce in the ninth. After one run in the top of the tenth for the Naturals off Dustin Saenz (1-0), the Riders rallied for two against Zachary Cawyer (2-2) to win behind Taylor's single with the bases loaded.

Notes to Know:

The walk-off was Frisco's first of 2026 and moved the Riders to 2-4 in extra-innings games. It came from Taylor, who has six hits over the last two games.

Five RoughRiders had multi-hit games: Taylor, Dreiling, Joyce, Keyber Rodriguez and Chavez, who had three hits. Rodriguez has five consecutive multi-hit games and still leads the Texas League with 41 hits on the season. The Riders have 10 or more hits as a team in five consecutive games.

Wilian Bormie fired two dominant innings in relief, striking out three while facing the minimum.

Now, with a 2-1 series lead, Frisco seeks back-to-back wins on Friday night at Riders Field. The RoughRiders will send RHP Leandro Lopez (0-1, 5.82) to the hill against LHP Hunter Patteson (1-2, 8.64).

Friday is Shake and Bake at the Plate, a night dedicated to the movie, "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, with appearances from actor Grayson Russell and David Babcock, a Will Ferrell impersonator. It is also a Fireworks Friday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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