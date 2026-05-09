Frisco Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 6-5 Defeat

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-5 Friday night from Riders Field.

Northwest Arkansas (17-14) put up a big inning against Frisco (16-15) starter Leandro Lopez (0-2), who allowed five runs in the second, including a pair of two-run home runs from Connor Scott and Carson Roccaforte.

After the Riders found the scoreboard in the bottom of the second on an infield RBI single from Marcus Lee Sang, the Naturals countered with another run in the third, making it 6-1.

From there, the Riders came back with a tally in the eighth when Keyber Rodriguez drove in a run on an RBI groundout and Lee Sang crushed a three-run home run in the ninth to draw within 6-5, but that was all Frisco could muster.

Hunter Patteson (2-2) went five innings in his start to secure the victory for the Naturals while Augusto Mendieta took home his first save, recording the final two outs.

Notes to Know:

Janser Lara (2.1 innings) and Jonathan Brand (3.0 innings) both threw scoreless outings from the Frisco bullpen.

Lee Sang crushed his sixth home run of the season, tying him with Corey Joyce for the team lead.

With the series now tied at 2-2, Frisco is back in action on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The RoughRiders will send LHP Dylan MacLean (2-0, 5.96) to the hill against RHP Henry Williams (2-1, 4.60).

It's a Kids Run the Bases Postgame Saturday, presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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