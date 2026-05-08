Chavez Named April Rangers Minor League Defender of the Month
Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - On Friday, the Texas Rangers announced that infielder Frainyer Chavez earned April Defender of the Month in the Rangers farm system.
Chavez played first base (five games), second base (five games), shortstop (four games) and third base (14 games) in April, totaling just two errors in 125 total chances (.984 fielding percentage). He was also involved in 21 double plays during the month.
The other awards are as follows:
Player of the Month - Arturo Disla (High-A Hub City)
Starting Pitcher of the Month - Dalton Pence (High-A Hub City)
Defender of the Month - Frainyer Chavez
Reliever of the Month - Michael Trausch (Low-A Hickory)
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