Chavez Named April Rangers Minor League Defender of the Month

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Friday, the Texas Rangers announced that infielder Frainyer Chavez earned April Defender of the Month in the Rangers farm system.

Chavez played first base (five games), second base (five games), shortstop (four games) and third base (14 games) in April, totaling just two errors in 125 total chances (.984 fielding percentage). He was also involved in 21 double plays during the month.

The other awards are as follows:

Player of the Month - Arturo Disla (High-A Hub City)

Starting Pitcher of the Month - Dalton Pence (High-A Hub City)

Defender of the Month - Frainyer Chavez

Reliever of the Month - Michael Trausch (Low-A Hickory)

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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