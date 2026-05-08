Hooks Split Springfield Twin Bill

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - James Hicks pitched six sterling innings and the Hooks scored twice in the seventh Thursday night, forging a 4-2 win over the Cardinals in the nightcap of a doubleheader before 2,596 fans at Route 66 Stadium.

Hicks, who turned in the first Corpus Christi quality start of the season, retired the first eight in order, striking out five.

Joseph Sullivan provided the Hooks an edge with his team-leading sixth home run of the season, a two-run, opposite-field shot in the first.

A two-run HOME RUN from Joseph Sullivan to put the Hooks on the board! pic.twitter.com/8vcpHvo5m8 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 8, 2026

Graysen Tarlow accounted for the first Cards baserunner via a two-out homer in the third.

A fourth-inning walk blossomed into a run for Springfield, tying the game at 2.

Hicks, having gone five innings or more in four of six starts, employed two double plays as he matched the longest outing of his Double-A career. The 24-year-old from Conway, Arkansas struck out six against three hits and two walks.

First quality start of 2026 is penned by James Hicks! pic.twitter.com/fBRhw6BhSR - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 8, 2026

Alberto Hernandez, playing in his second Double-A game, doubled, walked and notched a go-ahead sac fly in the seventh. Luis Baez, John Garcia, Will Bush, and Max Holy contributed singles in the decisive frame.

Holy, who plated an insurance marker for a 4-2 lead, is 5-for-11 with a double, two RBIs, two walks, and two stolen bases in three games since joining the club from High-A Asheville.

Max Holy saves the play with an insane throw to 1st! pic.twitter.com/yj9ta4Qu19 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 7, 2026

Amilcar Chirinos worked around a two-out walk in the seventh for his second save of 2026.

Corpus Christi dropped the opener of the twin bill, 4-3, spoiling a great performance by Bryce Mayer. Mayer did not allow a hit over the first three innings and retired the first two of the fourth before an error opened the door to walk and Zach Levenson's three-run homer.

Mayer struck out six against two walks and three hits while being charged with one earned run in 4 2/3 innings.

Bryce Mayer allowed 1 earned run and struck out 6 over 4 2/3 innings! pic.twitter.com/nyHLfrNpp3 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 7, 2026

Yamal Encarnacion collected two of seven Hooks singles. Trevor Austin reached base three times with a pair of walks and a base hit. Tyler Whitaker went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a free pass.

Julio Rodriguez worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Mayer.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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