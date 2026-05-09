Travs Split Twinbill

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers split a doubleheader on Friday night with the Travs taking the first game, 5-1 and the Drillers winning the second contest, 5-0. In game one, Kade Anderson delivered another stellar start allowing only a run over 5.2 innings while striking out nine to earn his third pro win. The offense erupted for a five-run fourth inning. Charlie Pagliarini, Nick Raposo, Michael Arroyo and Hunter Fitz-Gerald all had multi-hit games for Arkansas. The second game saw three Tulsa pitchers hand the Travs their first shutout loss of the season.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Charlie Pagliarini scorched an opposite field triple to get the Travs on the board and get the ball rolling in that fourth inning.

* Anderson retired nine consecutive hitters before giving up a homer to the final batter he faced.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* The Travs had scoring chances early but left six runners on base in the first four innings including four in scoring position.

* Kole Myers homered on the first pitch of the fifth inning to put the Drillers up by two and kick start a four-run inning.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-3, run, 3B, RBI, SB

* C Nick Raposo: 2-3, run, 2B, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5.2 IP, 2 H, R, BB, 9 K, HR

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-3

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Cali had his hitting streak snapped at 11 with a hitless second game.

* The clubs split a doubleheader for the second time this year.

* The Travs played as their Mad Mallards alternate identity.

The series continues on Saturday with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 7.13) starting for Arkansas against LH Adam Serwinowski (1-2, 10.71). First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. with a trucker cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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