Wind Surge Sinks Soddies in Friday Night Loss

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (15-16) fell to the Wichita Wind Surge (16-15), 5-4, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles could not corral three clutch hits by Billy Amick, while a ninth-inning homer by Andrew Cossetti proved to be the difference.

Jose Cabrera was very strong to begin his start, facing the minimum his first time through Wichita's order. His second trip through wasn't quite as kind, thanks to a wall-scraping, two-out RBI double by Amick to open the scoring in the top of the fourth inning.

Cabrera continued to be sharp and tossed a scoreless fifth frame and returned to the mound for the sixth, where he would face off against Amick yet again with a runner on and two away. The Wind Surge first baseman would stay hot at the plate, scorching an off-speed pitch that the HODGETOWN confines could not contain for a two-run homer.

Amarillo swung momentum in its favor with a four-spot in the home half of the sixth, utlizing patience at the plate against Wichita's bullpen as the Soddies did not need a ball to leave the infield to plate any runners.

A base hit from Jansel Luis that deflected off the glove of Wind Surge reliever Jarret Whorff opened the flood gates for the Sod Poodles, who tied the game on a walk and hit batsmen with the bases loaded in consecutive plate appearances. The go-ahead run was driven in on a dribbler to third off the bat of Gavin Logan.

In the top of the eighth, the Wind Surge found themselves in a familiar situation when Amick stepped in the box with a runner on second base with two outs. Even after a mound visit to discuss strategy, the No. 24 Twins prospect dropped the first pitch from Hayden Durke for a single in front of Junior Franco in left field to tie the game at four runs apiece.

After a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Amarillo called on closer Landon Sims to hold the visitors in check. Cossetti had other ideas, as his first home run of the season could not come at a more opportune time when he deposited a 1-0 offering just out of Angel Ortiz's reach and on to the right field berm.

Sam Ryan toed the slab to close out the ninth, retiring the side in order as he earned his first win on the year.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP HIP, JOSE!: Jose Cabrera turned in the longest outing of any Sod Poodles pitcher this season, becoming the first Amarillo starter to pitch in the sixth inning in 2026...it's the first quality start for the Soddies this year and the most recent since Mitch Bratt on August 26, 2025.

I'M McLAUGHLIN IT: Ben McLaughlin slotted into the leadoff spot nicely on Friday, reaching base twice on a hit and walk...it was his just his third career game batting first and his first with Amarillo, where he's slashed .400/.538/.700.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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