RoughRiders, Hiland Dairy Sign Partnership Deal

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership deal with Hiland Dairy, a farmer-owned dairy company founded in 1938.

As part of the partnership, Hiland Dairy has become the naming rights partner of the Sweet Spot concession stand, the Official Dairy and Water Partner of the Frisco RoughRiders and will sponsor a Youth Backpack Giveaway on May 10th as part of Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

"As Hiland Dairy continues to grow throughout the state of Texas, we are proud be able to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders and have the opportunity to introduce our fresh, healthy dairy products to families across North Texas," said Mike Leibacher, General Manager, Dallas. "The RoughRiders and Hiland Dairy are both recognized as the standard of excellence, and we are extremely excited about this partnership and how it will provide a platform for our brands to be seen side by side through the coming years."

Hiland Dairy has locations across eight states and provides dairy products, such as butter, cheese mike and more; but also carries water and fruit juices. They aim to set high standards in quality control, never settling for less than the best they can offer. To find a location near you, click here.

"We are thrilled to bring on Hiland Dairy as a partner, helping to expand our concession offerings at Riders Field," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "Together, Hiland Dairy and the RoughRiders can continue to push the standard for our dairy offerings at the ballpark and continue to provide the best options for fans."

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.