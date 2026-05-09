Cardinals Fall, 11-8, to Corpus Christi

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a rain-shortened 11-8 final on Friday night to the Corpus Christi Hooks. A 41-minute rain delay after the top of the eighth ultimately ended the game early due to wet grounds.

DECISIONS:

W: Alex Santos (2-1)

L: Randel Clemente (0-1)

SV:

NOTES:

Springfield found themselves in an early 3-0 hole but scored three times in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

Twice the Cardinals drew a bases loaded walk (Chase Davis and Zach Levenson).

Davis, Ryan Campos and Levenson all brought in two runs apiece. Campos launched a solo homer in the third.

Cardinals pitching struck out 12 batters.

There were a combined 11 walks in the game.

With two delays, total time of delay on Friday was 1 hour and 25 minutes.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals vs Corpus Christi Hooks, Saturday, May 9, 6:05 PM CT at Route 66 Stadium

Ozarks Coca-Cola Super Soft Championship Shirt Giveaway (2,000), Nurse Night Shirt Theme Ticket

LHP Liam Doyle (0-2, 7.31) vs RHP Brett Gillis (0-1, 5.14)

Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV | Ozarks CW (Local)







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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