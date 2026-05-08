Travs Win Sixth Straight

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers stretched their winning streak to six with a 9-4 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night. The Travs scored in four of the first five innings with all of their runs coming against the Drillers' starter, Patrick Copen. Caleb Cali and Sammy Siani clubbed home runs in the win. J.T. Arruda smacked a pair of doubles, Nick Raposo reached base four times and Michael Arroyo drove in three runs. Ryan Hawks battled around nine baserunners but did not allow a run over four innings. Peyton Alford was the star out of the bullpen working 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa left multiple runners on base in each of the first three innings including hitting into a double play with the bases loaded to end the first. Arkansas meanwhile, got a Caleb Cali homer in the opening inning and then RBI hits from J.T. Arruda and Michael Arroyo in the second frame.

* Arroyo singled home another two runs in the fourth as the Travs pushed the lead out to five.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Michael Arroyo: 2-5, 3 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-2, 3 BB, run, HR, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-2, 2 BB, 3 runs, RBI

* SS J.T. Arruda: 2-3, BB, 3 runs, 2 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Cali extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

* Raposo posted a career high two steals.

* Arkansas bolted to a 9-0 lead for the second straight game.

* The Travs played as their Mad Mallards alternate identity

The series continues on Friday night with a doubleheader. LH Kade Anderson (2-0, 0.37) and LH Nico Tellache (1-1, 2.74) are the starters for Arkansas against LH Wyatt Crowell (2-2, 5.74) and RH Payton Martin (0-2, 9.00) for Tulsa. First pitch of game 1 is set for 5:05 pm and it is a Fireworks Friday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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