Tulsa Breaks Tie Late to Top Travs

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers took a 4-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday scoring two tiebreaking runs in the eighth inning. Ryan Sloan started for Arkansas and worked five innings while striking out six with no walks. The Drillers took advantage of seven Traveler errors as three of Tulsa's four runs were unearned against the Travs pitching staff. Arkansas missed out on several scoring chances but came back to tie the game at two after trailing early. Michael Arroyo and Charlie Pagliarini led the offense with two hits each.

Moments That Mattered

* Down one, Arkansas loaded the bases in the sixth inning with none out. They tied the game on a fielder's choice off the bat of Blake Rambusch but Tulsa got out of the inning without further damage.

* Tulsa scored the tiebreaking runs in the eighth as the Travs made four errors in the frame defensively.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-2, 2 BB, run

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, HR

News and Notes

* Nick Raposo had his seven game hitting streak halted.

* Sloan's five innings matched his career high.

* The Travs played as their Mad Mallards alternate identity.

The series wraps up on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (0-1, 3.80) starting for Arkansas against LH Myles Caba (1-1, 5.40). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. It is a Family Sunday and Military Appreciation day with a free kids clinic at noon and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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