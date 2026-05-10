Logan Hits Three Homers and Walks off Wind Surge

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (16-16) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge (16-16), 9-7 in 10 innings, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. After trailing 6-0 in the second inning, Gavin Logan's career night propelled the Soddies to their largest comeback win of the season.

Avery Short retired two of the first three Wind Surge batters and looked to have induced an inning-ending groundout to third baseman Manuel Pena off the bat of Billy Amick, but it was not fielded cleanly at the hot corner and wound up bringing in a run. Two singles followed Pena's error, who then threw wide of the first base bag when given another chance to assist on the final out of the frame.

Two more base hits chased Short from the game as his pitch count grew to 35 in just 0.2 innings. Roman Angelo entered in relief as Wichita batted around in the first and scored five unearned runs.

The Wind Surge extended their lead to six runs on Jake Rucker's sacrifice fly in the second, but the Sod Poodles won the inning after two walks to open the home half of the frame turned into a pair of runs on an Angel Ortiz two-RBI single.

Amarillo cut its deficit to three in the bottom of the third when Pena made up for his first-inning blemishes in the form of a 438-foot homer to right field to open the frame. Logan followed suit with a leadoff bomb of his own in the fourth to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

The Soddies found themselves down by three again after another Wichita sac fly when Ortiz singled to start the sixth to bring up Logan, who came up huge with his second long ball of the night to bring Amarillo within a run. The Soddies weren't yet satisfied, as they loaded the bases with two outs and Ben McLaughlin was able to race home as the tying run on a passed ball by Wichita catcher Andrew Cossetti.

Both bullpens held firm over the next three innings, which sent the game to the tenth. Carlos Rey and Indigo Diaz combined for a scoreless top of the tenth, setting the stage for Logan.

Needing just one run, Amarillo's backstop brought in two for good measure, tucking a 2-1 fastball from Kyle Bischoff inside the left field foul pole to send the Sod Poodles home as walk-off winners.

POSTGAME NOTES

GAV-IN THE ZONE: Gavin Logan had a monster night at the plate on Saturday, hitting three home runs as he reached base five times...it was the first multi-homer game of his minor league career along with his first homer and mult-hit game against right-handed pitching in 2026.

I'M McLAUGHLIN IT: Ben McLaughlin slotted into the leadoff spot nicely for a second straight game on Friday, reaching base four times on a trio of singles and a walk...it was his just his fourth career game batting first and his second with Amarillo, where he's slashed .500/.611/.714.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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