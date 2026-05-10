Doyle Dominates Early, Cardinals Rally Late

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Liam Doyle twirled his best start as a pro, striking out a career-high eight Corpus Christi Hooks batters in a 7-5 Cardinals' win on Saturday night at Route 66 Stadium.

Doyle allowed two runs on five hits without issuing a walk. He completed five innings for the first time this season but did not factor into the decision.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning, but the Hooks came back to eventually tie the game, 5-5.

Jeremy Rivas delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth and Mason Burns shut the door in the ninth for his third save.

DECISIONS:

W: Love (1-3)

L: Rodriguez (0-1)

S: Burns (3)

NOTES:

- Miguel Ugueto homered in the first inning to get the scoring started for the Cardinals. He also doubled and recorded Springfield's first triple of the season. He finished a single shy of Springfield's first cycle since Thomas Saggese in 2023.

- Rivas extended his hitting streak to seven games with his game-winning hit in the eighth.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (11-21) vs. Corpus Christi (15-17)

- Sunday, May 10, 1:15 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje vs. LHP Trey Dombroski







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.