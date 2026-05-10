Sullivan Homers Again, Cards Take Series Lead

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Joseph Sullivan homered for the third consecutive game Saturday night, but the Cardinals held on for a 7-5 win over Corpus Christi before 4,070 fans at Route 66 Stadium.

The Hooks, 5-5 in their last 10 games, will aim for a split of the six-game series on Sunday.

The Cardinals pounced for four runs in the first, beginning with a Miguel Ugueto home run.

Corpus Christi starter Brett Gillis settled in and, at one point, set down 11 consecutive Cardinals hitters.

Springfield lefty Liam Doyle limited the Hooks to two singles over the first four innings.

Corpus Christi pushed through with a pair in the fifth thanks in part to back-to-back singles by Garret Guillemette and Luis Baez. Will Bush, who reached base three times, contributed a two-out RBI base hit to right.

With the score at 5-3 in the in the seventh, Baez and Alberto Hernandez made it a one-run game with consecutive two-baggers.

Sullivan, who turned in a terrific diving catch in the third, homered to start the eighth, tying the game at 5.

With long balls in three straight games, Sullivan is batting .302 with six home runs over his last 10 contests.

Railin Perez and Derek True teamed to retire seven of eight hitters from the end of the fifth through the eighth.

Frisco won the game with two in the eighth against Julio Rodriguez.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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