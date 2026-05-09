Austin Goes Deep Twice, Hooks Bounce Back in Rain-Shortened Affair

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Trevor Austin blasted two home runs and the Hooks rallied from a pair of deficits to take a rain-shortened, 11-8 triumph over the Cardinals before a crowd of 5,303 Friday night at Route 66 Stadium.

The game, called due to wet grounds after the top of the eighth, featured two lengthy rain delays at the start and finish, totaling one hour and 23 minutes.

The Hooks, who notched season-highs by scoring 11 runs on 15 hits, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. For the second time this season, Joseph Sullivan opened a game with a home run, pulling his club-best seventh long ball over the fence in right. It marked his second homer in as many games.

Joseph Sullivan starting the game off with a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/cmB4UaFAHH - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 9, 2026

Max Holy, who is 8-for-16 in his first four Double-A games, doubled after the Sullivan salvo, with Yamal Encarnacion bouncing an RBI single up the middle for a 2-0 Corpus Christi lead. Garret Guillemette completed the rally with a two-out, run-scoring base hit.

Austin, playing near his hometown of Jefferson City, Missouri, crushed a home run to the back of the berm in left to start the third. The Mizzou Tiger then struck again in the fifth with a two-run, opposite-field shot to right for his first professional two-homer game.

Trevor Austin hits it outta here! pic.twitter.com/mLGdlNzUCn - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 9, 2026

HE DOES IT AGAIN! Trevor Austin HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/7ZRuHYKcfi - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 9, 2026

Mason Lytle added a two-out RBI single to cap the fifth as CC squashed a 7-4 Cards lead.

Springfield went ahead, 8-7, in the home fifth but the Hooks equalized again the sixth thanks to a two-out double steal of home with Holy crossing the plate as Encarnacion took second.

The Hooks staked themselves to a 10-8 bulge in the seventh. Tyler Whitaker, who reached base three times, worked a walk to start the inning. Two batters later, Lytle cracked a double and then John Garcia knocked in another with a base hit to center.

With a light rain falling in the eighth, Austin walked, stole second, and scampered home on a single by Whitaker for an 11-8 Hooks lead.

Alex Santos II picked up his second straight win and Ramsey David earned his first career Double-A save, combining for 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Santos and David set down seven Springfield hitters in a row before the tarp was pulled in anticipation of a severe thunderstorm.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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