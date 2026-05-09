Dip into Ranch Dippers Weekend with the Tulsa Drillers on May 16 & 17

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







A full weekend of saucy fun await at ONEOK Field.

The wait is over... your Tulsa Drillers are officially getting RANCH'D!

On Saturday, May 16th and Sunday, May 17th, the Drillers will transform into the Ranch Dippers for the very first time ever! Come celebrate one of the sauciest weekends of the season with specialty jerseys and ranch themed fun presented by Mazzio's.

Our FIRST BeerFest sponsored by Skiatook Paws & Claws kicks off from 5:30-7:30PM with great brews, adoptable puppies, and a free Ranch Dippers commemorative tasting glass, only for a $20 add-on to your ticket.

Next Level Balloons will be outside the Drillers Official Team Store from 6:30-8:30PM with a face painter and balloon artist for fans of all ages.

To finish off the night, enjoy a spectacular Fireworks Show to light up the Tulsa sky.

Saturday's game is presented by Graves McLain, NewsChannel 8, K95.5.

We're keeping the ranch party going on Sunday, May 17th with more Ranch Dippers baseball and family fun.

The first 1,000 fans through the Tulsa World 1st Base, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances will receive a Ranch Dippers hat courtesy of our friends at Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

You must be in attendance to receive the Ranch Dippers hat. One Ranch Dippers hat per ticket, per person with entry.

And if the Ranch Dippers hat wasn't enough... we're still drizzling on the fun.

Be sure to arrive early for Delta Dental Kid's Catch from 11:45 AM-12:25 PM.

Kids 12 and under eat FREE, and admission to QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout is also FREE!

After the game, kids can head down to the field for Delta Dental Kid's Run the Bases to cap off an unforgettable afternoon at ONEOK Field.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

Dip into Ranch Dippers Weekend with the Tulsa Drillers on May 16 & 17 - Tulsa Drillers

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