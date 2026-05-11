Drillers Drop Series Finale, Remain in First Place

Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers entered Sunday's series finale at Arkansas having not lost a series yet this season. They put themselves in a position to keep that streak alive, but a late rally from the Travelers and another bad break from the weather spoiled the opportunity.

The Travelers overturned Tulsa's 5-1 lead with one run in the bottom of the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Down by three runs, the Drillers were trying to rally in the ninth, scoring a run and putting the potential tying runs on base when a torrential downpour hit Dickey-Stephens Park.

Due to the amount of rain the field took the game could not be restarted and the Drillers were handed a rain-shortened 8-6 loss.

The result gave the Travs the series win with four victories in the six-game set. The Drillers now have a 4-1-1 record in six series played this year.

Despite the loss, Tulsa remains in first place in the Texas League's North Division, one game in front of the Travelers.

The Drillers took an early 3-0 lead in the game. The day's first run came across in the top of the second when Elijah Hainline doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jake Gelof.

In the third, Kendall George walked and eventually scored on a two-out single from Zyhir Hope. Hope stole second and came home with Tulsa's third run on another hit by Hainline.

Reliever Myles Caba made another spot start on the mound for the Drillers, and he opened with two scoreless innings before the Travs broke through in the bottom half of the third. With two outs and two runners on, Charlie Pagliarini delivered a two-run double.

It remained a one-run lead until the Drillers got the two runs back in the sixth inning. Hainline and Joe Vetrano both singled and stole bases before scoring on a base hit from Kole Myers, extending the lead to 5-2.

A solo home run from Hunter Fitz-Gerald off Christian Suarez in the bottom of the sixth started the comeback for the Travs.

It continued in the seventh when consecutive singles started the inning. Roque Gutierrez relieved Suarez and J.T. Arruda doubled on his first pitch to plate the first run of the frame. Blake Rambusch followed with another single that tied the score at 5-5.

Michael Arroyo's sacrifice fly put the Travs in front before Fitz Gerald belted his second homer of the game, a two-run shot that upped the margin to 8-5.

The Driller staged a valiant effort to overturn the deficit in the ninth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, George and Josue De Paula drew walksto prolong the game. With rain falling, Travs' reliever Charlie Beilenson threw a wild pitch before Kyle Nevin singled on a 1-1 pitch to plate George and pull the Drillers to within two runs. With the potential go-ahead run coming to the plate, the rains intensified, forcing umpires to call for the tarp.

Following an hour and ten minute delay, the field was deemed unplayable, handing the Drillers an 8-6 loss and their first series defeat of the season.

GAME NOTES

*It is the second time this season that Tulsa has suffered a weather-shortened loss. On April 25, the Drillers were trailing just 6-5 in the sixth inning when lightning stopped the game, and it never resumed.

*Hainline finished 3-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. It was his second three-hit game of the season.

*Nevin was also 3-4 with the ninth-inning RBI. It was his third three-hit game.

*Myers was 2-4 with 2 RBI.

*Suarez allowed three runs in 2/3 of an inning and was charged with the loss, dropping his record to 1-2.

*Cam Day worked 1.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen to extend is scoreless streak to 9.0 innings over seven games. He has not allowed a run since April 18.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will now return home and will open a six-game series with Springfield on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and neither team has announced its starting pitcher.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2026

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