Comeback Win Gives Arkansas Series Win over Tulsa

Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied to win the series finale over the Tulsa Drillers, 8-6 on Sunday afternoon. The game was called due to rain with two out in the top of the ninth inning after the teams had tried to play through heavy rain. The Travs trailed most of the day before surging in front with a five-run seventh inning. Hunter Fitz-Gerald led the overall offensive attack with two home runs and three runs batted in. Peyton Alford once again starred out of the bullpen firing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts

Moments That Mattered

* Down two, Arkansas opened the bottom of the seventh with four straight hits. They tied the game on an RBI hit from Blake Rambusch and took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Michael Arroyo. Hunter Fitz-Gerald connected a two-run home run moments later to push the lead to three.

* Beilenson retired the first two batters of the ninth before a light rain intensified and he walked the next two batters while struggling to grip the baseball. Kyle Nevin hit an RBI single for Tulsa but with heavy rain falling and then the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travs won their third straight series and moved to within a game of Tulsa for first place in the division.

* Fitz-Gerald posted his second two homer game of the season and third of his career.

* The Travs played as their Mad Mallards alternate identity.

After a day off Monday, the Travs head to Springdale for the only time this season to start a six-game series against their in-state rivals, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. A day game on Tuesday opens the series with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2026

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