Carson Tucker Clinches Series Win with San Antonio's Second Straight Walk-Off

Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Down 2-1 in the ninth inning, Kai Murphy tied the game with an RBI single before Carson Tucker struck the very next pitch into right field to give the San Antonio Missions (11-22) their second straight walk-off win against the Midland RockHounds (20-13). The victory gave San Antonio their first series win since July 8-13 of 2025.

Ethan Salas got the scoring started for the Missions in the third inning. He lined a single to left field against Midland starter Mitch Myers, scoring Albert Fabian and giving San Antonio an early 1-0 lead.

The RockHounds answered quickly against former MLB All-Star Lucas Giolito, who made his second start for the Missions. Colby Halter lifted a ground-rule double to left-center field that tied the game as Josh Kuroda-Grauer scored in the fourth.

That proved to be the lone blemish for Giolito, who otherwise cruised through six innings. He gave up just three hits, walked none and struck out three.

Myers mostly matched him, but he dealt with more traffic. He gave up seven hits, but he kept the game tied, as did former Mission Eduarniel Nuñez and reliever Kenya Huggins.

Once Giolito left, Victor Lizarraga took over like he did on Tuesday. The righty began his outing well, but the RockHounds jumped on him in the ninth. Cameron Leary delivered the big blow, an RBI double that have Midland a 2-1 lead headed to the bottom of the ninth.

Shohei Tomioka entered with the lead for Midland needing just three more outs, but he only got one. Braedon Karpathios, Saturday's hero, drew a walk to begin the frame and Francisco Acuña bunted him over. Leandro Cedeño came into pinch hit only to be intentionally walked, which did extend his on-base streak to 22 games. Cedeño quickly left the game for pinch runner Luis Verdugo, and he pumped up the Wolff Stadium crowd on his way to the dugout.

Murphy maid the 'Hounds pay for the intentional walk as he swatted a game-tying double into right field. Tucker wasted little time following his lead, smacking the first pitch he saw past a drawn-in infield to score Verdugo and send the Missions into a frenzy. The victory not only marked the first series win of 2026 but also the first series win against Midland since June of 2024.

Up Next:

The Missions have an off day on Monday before beginning another six-game series at home against the Wichita Wind Surge. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. It is AARP $2 Tuesday! Fans can get $2 outfield reserved/berm tickets, $2 hot dogs, $2 Sofia's pizza slices and $2 American draft beer. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2026

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