Sunday Afternoon's Sod Poodles Game against Wichita Cancelled

Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX. - Due to inclement weather in the area, tonight's Amarillo Sod Poodles game at home against the Wichita Wind Surge has been cancelled.

With it being the final game of the season series against the Wichita Wind Surge, the game this afternoon that was called due to inclement weather in the area has been cancelled and will not be made up in 2026.

Fans who purchased tickets to today's game can call the Sod Poodles Box Office at (806) 803-9547 to exchange their tickets for any future regular season game in 2026, subject to availability, with the exception of Drone Show nights (June 26-27) and SkyFest - America's 250th Extravaganza (September 12). Tickets must be redeemed in person at the Box Office. Please visit the Sod Poodles website for more information.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.

For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2026

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