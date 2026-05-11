Sunday's Game Between Frisco and Northwest Arkansas Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Sunday's game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was cancelled due to inclement weather and will not be made up.

Fans can bring their ticket from Sunday's game to the box office during normal business hours and exchange it for a ticket to any future 2026 RoughRiders home game. An email will be sent out with further details to all fans who had tickets for Sunday's game. Ticket exchanges are based on availability and can be made over the phone or at the ballpark ticket office.

The Riders are back out on the road next, taking on the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, May 12th at 11:00 a.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2026

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