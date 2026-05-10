Seven Errors Help Drillers Defeat Travelers

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers benefited from seven errors committed by the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday evening. Four of the seven miscues occurred in the eighth inning, which helped the Drillers score the two winning runs and defeat Arkansas 4-2 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The win increased Tulsa's first-place lead to two games over the Travelers in the Texas League's North Division.

It was also the Drillers second victory over Arkansas this week, giving Tulsa a chance to split the six-game series with a win in the Sunday finale. The Drillers have not lost a series this season.

For the 21st time this season, Tulsa took the opening lead as Zyhir Hope began the second inning with his team-leading sixth home run, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

The Drillers doubled their lead one inning later. With two outs, Kendall George reached first safely when he hustled out a routine groundball to shortstop Josh Hood. He followed by stealing second base and scoring on a throwing error by Michael Arroyo.

Arkansas produced its first run in the third inning when Blake Rambusch doubled, stole third base, and scored on a wild pitch.

Rambusch's run was the lone run that Tulsa starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski allowed in his seventh start on Saturday. He exited the game after throwing 83 pitches in 3.2 innings and giving up four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

The score remained 2-1 until the Drillers ran into trouble as Arkansas tied the game in the sixth inning. Reliever Joel Ibarra took the mound to start the inning, and the Travs worked the bases loaded with no outs on two walks and a single.

Eric Wedge then turned to Lucas Wepf, who got Tulsa out of the inning with just one run allowed. Wepf recorded three outs on a strikeout, a forceout at third base and by catching a line drive.

With the game tied at 2-2, the Travs committed four errors in the top of the eighth, with runs driven in by Elijah Hainline and Griffin Lockwood-Powell to give Tulsa a two-run lead.

Kelvin Ramirez pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings to secure Tulsa's win and his second save of 2026.

GAME NOTES

*Wepf was credited with the win to bring his record to 2-0.

*Three of the Drillers four runs were unearned. Four of the Travs errors were charged to second baseman Arroyo.

*Tulsa's pitching staff struck out ten Arkansas hitters, marking its 16th game with double-digit strikeouts.

*Hope's leadoff home run in the second inning was the fifth leadoff homer this season hit by Tulsa.

*Sean McLain finished the evening with one hit to increase his on-base streak to 12 straight games. He has now recorded a hit in 12 of his last 15 games.

*Hope reached base twice to also increase his on-base streak to 12 games

*George's two stolen bases gave him sole possession of the Texas League lead with 18 steals.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will conclude their six-game series in North Little Rock on Sunday afternoon with their sixth game against the Travelers. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL- LHP Myles Caba (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

ARK- RHP Adam Leverett (0-1, 3.80 ERA)







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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