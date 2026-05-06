Whataburger Field Hosts London & Raymondville Thursday

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The defending 3A Division 1 state champs London Pirates are set to take on the Raymondville Bearkats in a playoff twin bill Thursday, May 7 at Whataburger Field.

The area-round series begins at 5 PM, with Game 2 following 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. London will occupy the third-base dugout. Ballpark gates open at 4 PM.

For more information, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit cchooks.com.







Texas League Stories from May 5, 2026

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