Squires, Roccaforte Homer in Series Opening Loss

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Brett Squires and Carson Roccaforte each homered in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-13) 10-7 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders (15-13) to open a six-game series at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas on Tuesday. The two teams continue their series with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch on Wednesday.

Frisco got the scoring started in the second inning with a solo homer, the first of four long balls the Riders hit on the day. The Naturals were held scoreless until the seventh when Squires stepped to the plate.

The Nats' first baseman hit a ball to the street in right, traveling 448 feet to tie Roccaforte for the team lead with six on the season. Roccaforte took back that title in the eighth after Justin Johnson worked a walk. "Roc" stepped in and lifted a high-fly ball to left-center, just clearing the fence for his seventh blast of the season to make it a 10-3 game. Squires followed up with a double later in the inning with two outs, but was stranded at second to end the frame.

The Naturals got two-out hits in the ninth from Omar Hernandez and Johnson, but were kept off the board in the final frame to drop the series opener 10-3.

The two teams continue their series on Wednesday at Riders Field in Frisco, TX, with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Félix Arronde (1-1, 6.00) gets the start for the Naturals.

Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 5, 2026

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