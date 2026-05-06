Wind Surge Slug Four Homers in 9-3 Win over Sod Poodles

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (14-14) powered their way to a 9-4 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (14-14) in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Hodgetown behind four home runs and a dominant no-hit start from Sam Armstrong.

All seven of Wichita's hits went for extra bases, including four home runs. Kala'i Rosario launched a solo homer, while Ricardo Olivar homered twice and drove in four runs. Olivar has now homered nine times over his last 11 games. Kyle DeBarge also went deep during a multi-RBI performance, and Garrett Spain recorded a triple and a double in his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Armstrong led the way on the mound, tossing four no-hit innings while striking out three and walking two in his second scoreless outing of 2026.

THE RUNDOWN

Armstrong opened the night with a scoreless first inning, working around two walks while striking out a pair.

The Wind Surge struck first in the second inning when Kala'i Rosario launched a solo home run to left-center field and into the Hodgetown parking lot. Jose Salas later added a sacrifice fly to give Wichita a 2-0 lead.

Wichita extended its advantage in the third when Olivar blasted a solo home run, his eighth of the season, to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Armstrong continued to dominate, finishing his outing with four hitless innings and three strikeouts.

Amarillo answered in the fifth, stringing together four hits, including a two-run single, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Wichita broke the game open in the seventh. Salas led off with a double and stole third before Jake Rucker drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Spain followed with a triple off the wall, and DeBarge capped the inning with a two-run home run, his third of the season, extending the lead to 6-2.

Amarillo added a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI base hit and another in the eighth after loading the bases and scoring on a sacrifice fly, but William Fleming danced out of danger to preserve Wichita's lead.

The Wind Surge added insurance in the ninth when Spain doubled and Olivar followed with a three-run home run, his second homer of the night and ninth of the season, pushing the lead to 9-4.

Sam Ryan closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth inning.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita recorded seven hits, all of which went for extra bases.

CF Garrett Spain recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

SS Kyle DeBarge hit his third home run of the year and recorded his third multi-RBI game of 2026.

LF Ricardo Olivar hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season.

Olivar has homered nine times in his last 11 games.

Olivar recorded his second multi-homer game of the season and drove in four runs.

RF Kala'i Rosario hit his sixth home run of 2026.

2B Jose Salas recorded a hit, run and RBI.

SP Sam Armstrong did not allow a hit over four innings and recorded his second scoreless outing of the season.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the year.

Outfielder Hendry Mendez and CJ Culpepper were promoted to Class AAA St Paul before the game

STAT OF THE DAY

9 - Ricardo Olivar has homered nine times in his last 11 games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their 12-game road trip Wednesday with game two of a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 11:05 a.m. at Hodgetown Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 5, 2026

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