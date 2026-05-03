Travelers' Offensive Onslaught Sinks Wind Surge, 16-6

Published on May 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (13-13) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (14-12), 16-6, on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park as Wichita allowed a franchise-record 22 hits, including an eight-RBI, three-home run performance from Arkansas outfielder Lazaro Montes.

It was tough sledding for the Wichita pitching staff, surrendering 16 runs on 22 hits. Spencer Bengard provided one bright spot, tossing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief.

Offensively, Jake Rucker delivered a breakout performance, hitting two home runs as part of a three-hit night. Ricardo Olivar and Jose Salas each drove in two runs in the losing effort.

THE RUNDOWN

Arkansas opened the scoring in the first inning, using two hits and a walk to plate one run before adding another on an infield single to take an early 2-0 lead.

Wichita responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. The Wind Surge loaded the bases on consecutive hits and a hit-by-pitch before Olivar tied the game with a two-run double. Salas followed with a two-run single to give Wichita a 4-2 lead after one inning.

The Travelers cut into the deficit in the second when a leadoff double later scored on an RBI single. Wichita answered in the bottom half when Rucker launched a solo home run, his first of the season, extending the lead to 5-3.

After a scoreless third inning, Arkansas jumped ahead in the fourth. Four consecutive hits plated two runs before Montes crushed a three-run home run at 118 mph, giving the Travelers an 8-5 lead.

Wichita threatened in the bottom of the fourth after a walk and Rucker double put two runners in scoring position, but the Surge were unable to capitalize.

Arkansas continued its offensive barrage in the fifth, adding three more runs on consecutive hits and Montes' second home run of the game, extending the lead to 11-5.

Following scoreless middle innings, the Travelers added two more runs in the eighth on another home run to make it 13-5.

Montes capped his historic night in the ninth with his third home run, a two-run blast, before Arkansas added one final run on an RBI single.

Rucker added one final highlight for Wichita in the bottom of the ninth, launching his second home run of the game, but the deficit proved too large.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita allowed 22 hits, the most surrendered in a single game in franchise history.

Arkansas outfielder Lazaro Montes recorded the first three-home run game against Wichita and set the record for most RBIs by an opponent in a single game with eight.

Seven different Wind Surge hitters recorded a hit.

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

DH Ricardo Olivar recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

INF Jose Salas posted his second multi-RBI performance of 2026.

3B Jake Rucker hit his first two home runs of the season and recorded his third multi-hit game.

RHP Spencer Bengard tossed two scoreless innings and tied his season high in strikeouts.

INF Jorel Ortega made his third career pitching appearance and remains scoreless as a pitcher.

STAT OF THE DAY

22 - Wichita allowed a franchise-record 22 hits.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 2, 2026

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