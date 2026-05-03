Montes Hits 3 HRs; Travs Roll

Published on May 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Lazaro Montes hit three home runs, including a tie breaking three-run blast in the fourth inning as the Arkansas Travelers blistered the Wichita Wind Surge by a 16-6 final score. The three homers for Montes were a career high as were the eight runs batted in. Down a pair of runs in the fourth, the Travs loaded the bases to open the inning and Hunter Fitz-Gerald delivered a two-run single to tie the score. Montes followed with the go-ahead homer. Abdiel Mendoza was the winner out of the bullpen putting down all eight hitters he faced including five strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Montes followed Fitz-Gerald's tying hit in the fourth inning with the go-ahead homer. An inning later, he doubled the lead with another three-run blast.

* Mendoza came into the game in the bottom of the fourth with two runners in scoring position, one out and the tying run at the plate. He netted a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 3-4, BB, 4 runs, 3 HR, 8 RBI

* RHP Abdiel Mendoza: Win, 2.2 IP, 5 K

News and Notes

* Montes has homered five times in the series.

* His three homers and eight RBIs were both career highs.

* He is the first Traveler with 3+ HR or 8+ RBI since Hogan Windish on June 25, 2024 at Springfield.

* Charlie Pagliarini tied a career high with four hits.

* The teams both played under alternate identities with the Travs as the Arkansas Mad Mallards and the Wind Surge as the Wichita Honkers.

The series wraps up on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (0-1, 3.12) making the start for Arkansas against RH C.J. Culpepper (0-1, 2.75). First pitch is at 1:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.