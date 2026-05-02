Anderson and Cali Propel Travs to Victory

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Kade Anderson delivered another stellar start and Caleb Bali remained red hot at the plate as the Arkansas Travelers took a 5-1 win over the Wichita WindSurge on Friday night. It was the second straight win for the Travs and their seventh in the past eight games. Anderson worked through the traffic of three hits leading off innings but did not surrender a run over 5.2 innings while striking out eight. Cali was part of all four Travs scoring rallies in the game as he scored and/or drove in every Traveler run. He finished the game with three extra base hits (a homer and two doubles) as well as a walk, while scoring three runs, driving in three and stealing two bases.

Moments That Mattered

* Anderson worked around leadoff hits in the second, third and fourth innings. In the third, Wichita had a runner at third base with one out but Anderson got a three pitch strikeout and a fly out to end the threat.

* Already up a run, the Travs padded the lead in the fourth when Cali doubled home a run with two out before scoring on Nick Raposo's two out, two strike single.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 3-3, BB, 3 runs, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 8 K

News and Notes

* Cali has 11 extra base hits in his last nine games.

* Cali has homered in three straight games (four total).

* Anderson lowered his ERA to 0.37 through his first five pro starts.

* Anderson pitched a career high 5.2 innings.

The series continues on Saturday with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 5.65) making the start for Arkansas against RH Jose Olivares (0-1, 1.50). First pitch is at 4:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

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