Friday Night's Sod Poodles Game at Midland Postponed

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







MIDLAND, TX. - Due to inclement weather in the area, tonight's Amarillo Sod Poodles game on the road at the Midland RockHounds has been postponed.

The postponed game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon following the regularly scheduled 1:00 p.m. game that day. Both games will be seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Stay tuned to Sod Poodles social media for updates.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.

For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.