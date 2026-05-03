Wagner's Two Homers Propel Riders to Big Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Behind two Max Wagner home runs, the Frisco RoughRiders beat to the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-5 on Saturday night from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (14-12) hopped in front in the second inning on a Keith Jones II RBI groundout and an Ian Moller RBI single to lead 2-0, but the Hooks (12-14) answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 advantage.

Frisco answered right back in the fourth against Derek True (2-2) when Moller clubbed an RBI double and Wagner crushed a two-run shot, pushing the lead to 5-3.

Jones tallied another run with an RBI single in the fifth and the Hooks returned fire with a run-scoring passed ball in the bottom half, to make it 6-4.

Wagner then towered his second home run of the game in the sixth and Frisco scored another pair of runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and a double play, ballooning the lead to 9-4. Yamal Encarnacion added a home run in the eighth for Corpus, but it was not enough.

Ricardo Velez (3-0) threw 2.0 scoreless innings to capture the win.

Notes to Know:

The Riders now have 37 home runs this season as a team in 26 games, their most through 26 games in recorded franchise history (since 2005).

Wagner has now homered four time in his first three RoughRiders games.

Jones drove in three runs, a new season high.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for the finale of the six-game series at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 3rd. RHP David Davalillo (1-2, 2.79) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Trey Dombroski (0-1, 2.57).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 2, 2026

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