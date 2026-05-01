Three Frisco Homers Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss to Hooks

Published on April 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders pounded three home runs, but fell Thursday night to the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 on a walk-off homer from Will Bush, from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (13-11) wasted no time getting to Hooks (11-13) starter James Hicks in the first when both John Taylor and Corey Joyce blasted two-run home runs, putting the Riders ahead 4-0.

The Hooks immediately countered with four runs of their own to tie the game in the home half of the first, but Dylan Dreiling plated a run with an RBI single in the second to re-grab the lead 5-4.

The score held until the sixth when Mason Lytle pasted a two-run double to put Corpus Christi ahead 6-5. Max Wagner, in his first game with the RoughRiders, then tied the contest with a solo home run to left field.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Ryan Lobus (2-2) allowed the Bush walk-off home run to left-center, snapping Frisco's five-game winning streak.

Amilcar Chirinos (1-0) recorded the final two outs of the ninth to earn the win for Corpus Christi.

Notes to Know:

Joyce's home run was his fifth long ball in 12 games for Frisco this season, tying him for the team lead with Frainyer Chavez.

The RoughRiders have scored in the first inning in six consecutive games and lead all non-Triple-A teams with 31 runs in the first frame this year.

Wagner's home run in his RoughRiders debut was Frisco's only hit after the second inning.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game four of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 29th. RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 3.44) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Brandon McPherson (0-1, 3.24).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 30, 2026

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