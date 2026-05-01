Lin Strikes out Six in Loss at NWA

Published on April 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Chen-Wei Lin fanned six over 3.2 innings but took a loss as the Cardinals fell, 4-2, to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Lin allowed two runs on four hits and walked two batters. He also hit a batter.

The loss was Springfield's fourth-straight by a 4-2 final score and fifth-straight loss overall.

DECISIONS:

W: Beam (1-3)

L; Lin (1-2)

S: Johnson (2)

NOTES:

- Carlos Linarez picked up Springfield's first run with a single in the fifth inning. It was the club's first hit of the game.

- Jeremy Rivas doubled and scored in the eighth.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (7-17) at Northwest Arkansas (13-11)

- Friday, May 1, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- Thompson (1-1, 3.00) vs. Patteson (1-2, 9.95)

- Listen: Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from April 30, 2026

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