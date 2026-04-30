Naturals Take Doubleheader against Springfield

Published on April 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Cardinals fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in both games of a doubleheader, each by a 4-2 final, on Wednesday at Arvest Ballpark.

GAME 1 DECISIONS:

W: Jessee (1-1)

L: Love (0-2)

S: Johnson (1)

GAME 2 DECISIONS:

W: Arronde (1-1)

L: Molina (0-2)

S: Molsky (1)

NOTES:

Miguel Ugueto stole his 14th base of the season in the first game of the doubleheader. He's a perfect 14-for-14 on the base paths.

The Cardinals did not record a hit until the sixth inning of the second game. Ryan Campos drove home two runs with a base hit later in that inning.

Mason Molins struck out six over 4.2 innings in his game-two start.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (7-16) at Northwest Arkansas

Thursday, April 30, 7:05 p..m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

Chen Wei Lin (1-1, 3.86) vs. Drew Beam (0-3, 5.40)







Texas League Stories from April 30, 2026

Naturals Take Doubleheader against Springfield - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.