Cards Top Nats in Sunday Thriller to Snap Skid
Published on May 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Cardinals came back after falling behind early and held on late to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.
The win snapped Springfield's seven-game losing streak and avoided being swept in a six-game series for the first time since June, 2024.
Jeremy Rivas' game-tying two-run homer was part of Springfield's four-run third inning in which they came back to take the lead after falling behind 3-0.
Ryan Campos added a solo home run later in the game.
The Naturals put up three unearned runs in the eighth inning thanks to two Springfield errors, but Mason Burns and Jack Findlay combined on a perfect ninth inning to finish off the win.
Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed three runs on five hits over five innings to pick up his first win since Opening Night.
DECISIONS:
W: Cijntje (2-2)
L: Owen (0-1)
S: Findlay (1)
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (8-19) vs. Corpus Christi (13-14)
- Tuesday, May 5, 6:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium
- Davis (0-2, 5.91) vs. Nezuh (0-1, 3.78)
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 3, 2026
- Soddies Conclude Historic 12-Game Road Trip with Doubleheader Split - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Pineda Homers, Nats' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Frisco Falls in Finale to Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards Top Nats in Sunday Thriller to Snap Skid - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Pull out Wild 8-7 Victory in Series Finale from Tulsa - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Comeback Falls Short in Home Stand Finale - Tulsa Drillers
- Travelers Take Series Finale from Wind Surge 8-4 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Close out Series Win in Wichita with 8-4 Triumph - Arkansas Travelers
- Wagner Homers Twice in Riders Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.