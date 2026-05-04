Cards Top Nats in Sunday Thriller to Snap Skid

Published on May 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Cardinals came back after falling behind early and held on late to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The win snapped Springfield's seven-game losing streak and avoided being swept in a six-game series for the first time since June, 2024.

Jeremy Rivas' game-tying two-run homer was part of Springfield's four-run third inning in which they came back to take the lead after falling behind 3-0.

Ryan Campos added a solo home run later in the game.

The Naturals put up three unearned runs in the eighth inning thanks to two Springfield errors, but Mason Burns and Jack Findlay combined on a perfect ninth inning to finish off the win.

Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed three runs on five hits over five innings to pick up his first win since Opening Night.

DECISIONS:

W: Cijntje (2-2)

L: Owen (0-1)

S: Findlay (1)

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (8-19) vs. Corpus Christi (13-14)

- Tuesday, May 5, 6:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- Davis (0-2, 5.91) vs. Nezuh (0-1, 3.78)

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 3, 2026

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