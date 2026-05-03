Wagner Homers Twice in Riders Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Max Wagner hit two more home runs Saturday night as Frisco pushed ahead with a 9-5 victory over the Hooks before 5,307 fans at Whataburger Field.

Wagner has gone deep four times in three games with the RoughRiders who are 3-2 opposite Corpus Christi this week.

The Hooks washed away a 2-0 deficit in the third thanks to two-out home runs by Tommy Sacco Jr. and Zach Dezenzo. Sacco, who went 3-for-3 while also doubling from the nine-hole, clubbed a solo shot.

Dezenzo, batting .412 in four games this week, lifted a two-run homer, capitalizing on a Will Bush base hit.

Yur a wizard, Tommy!

Tommy Sacco Jr. puts the Hooks on the board with a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/fVhiYBetlI - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 3, 2026

HOME RUN FOR ZACH DEZENZO! pic.twitter.com/FMvuhCMqSr - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 3, 2026

Frisco responded by plating runs over the next four frames, beginning with a three-run fourth.

Michael Cuevas, making his second appearance in the Astros system, was the lone Hook to keep the Riders at bay as he retired six of seven batters in the eighth and ninth.

Yamal Encarnacion belted the first pitch of the CC eighth over the fence in right for his second home run of the season. Encarnacion, 4-for-10 over his last three games, leads the Hooks with 14 RBIs.

Bush, batting .368 in the series, collected two hits for the third consecutive game.







Texas League Stories from May 3, 2026

Wagner Homers Twice in Riders Win - Corpus Christi Hooks

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