Frisco Falls in Finale to Hooks

Published on May 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the series finale to the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-5 on Sunday afternoon from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (14-13) continued their first-inning run scoring theme this season with a three-run Keith Jones II home run to put the Riders ahead 3-0. It was Jones' fourth homer of the year.

The Hooks (13-14) answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the first against David Davalillo (1-3), who surrendered six runs, four earned, over 4.0 innings while striking out eight and walking two in his start.

After Marcus Lee Sang increased the Frisco lead to 5-2 with a two-run homer in the 4th, the Hooks struck back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking the lead on a three-run Yamal Encarnacion double.

Tommy Sacco Jr. added his second home run of the day in the fifth for Corpus Christi, padding the lead at 7-5.

Alex Santos II (1-1) earned the win for Corpus in relief, throwing 1.1 innings, and Railin Perez threw a scoreless ninth to capture the save.

Notes to Know:

The Riders now have 39 home runs this season as a team in 27 games, their most through 27 games in recorded franchise history (since 2005).

Bryan Magdaleno (two innings) and Ryan Lobus (one) threw scoreless relief for the Riders.

Frisco split the six-game series in Corpus Christi, 3-3.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) for a six-game set, beginning with an 11:05 a.m. game one on Tuesday, May 5th. It's Education Day presented by Collin College at Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 3, 2026

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