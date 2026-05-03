Liam Doyle's Strong Start Not Enough for Springfield

Published on May 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Major League Baseball's 29th-ranked prospect Liam Doyle had his strongest start of the 2026 season thus far on Saturday night. Despite pitching well, the Springfield Cardinals lost a back-and-forth fight to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-5.

DECISIONS:

W: Caden Monke (3-0)

L: Austin Love (0-3)

SV: Kody Molsky (2)

MLB's No. 29 prospect Liam Doyle looked strong today with five strikeouts across 4.1 IP, allowing just one run on a walk and two hits. pic.twitter.com/grHHNT64pc - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 3, 2026

NOTES:

Doyle's final line: 4.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 5 K. It was the longest outing of his young professional career.

Noah Mendlinger launched his second homer of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth that give Springfield a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinals scored twice in the seventh inning thanks to four walks and a hit batter.

Darlin Saladin tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals vs NW Arkansas Naturals, Sunday, May 3, 2:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-2, 5.82) vs LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 6.46)

Listen: Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from May 2, 2026

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