Frisco Shuts out Tulsa Sunday to Split Series

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders shut out the Tulsa Drillers Sunday at Riders Field, winning 8-0 to split the six-game series.

Frisco (11-10) jumped on Tulsa (14-7) starter Christian Suarez (0-1) and led after just two batters in the first inning. Frainyer Chavez singled, stole two bases and scored on an RBI single from Dylan Dreiling to make it 1-0 Riders.

From there, David Davalillo (1-2) dominated. Frisco's starter matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed just three hits over six complete innings. After four perfect frames, Davalillo stranded two runners in both the fifth and the sixth, striking out the side with runners on second and third to finish his night.

With a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, the RoughRiders' offense roared back to life. Frisco scored three runs in the seventh and four more times in the eighth, grabbing an 8-0 lead on RBI hits from Keyber Rodriguez, Marcus Lee Sang and Chavez.

When Wilian Bormie rolled a game-ending double play, the Riders secured their third straight win and a series split, three games to three, against the Drillers.

Notes to Know:

The shutout was just the second by Riders pitching this season. Frisco arms struck out a season-high 14 hitters to do it. Bryan Magdaleno and Eric Loomis both struck out two in perfect relief innings.

Both Dreiling and Rodriguez had three-hit nights and are hitting above .300 through the season's first 21 games. Rodriguez finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Back above .500, the RoughRiders will have an off day Monday before traveling to Corpus Christi for a six-game series against the Hooks, starting Tuesday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m.







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

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