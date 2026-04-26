RockHounds Take Sunday Finale in Tightly Pitched Contest

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The visiting Midland RockHounds took down the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 on Sunday afternoon, which coincidently became the series record for the visiting club. The contest was the final game played in the ballpark under the name Hammons Field. Springfield's home field officially became Route 66 Stadium after the final out.

GET UP TREY! Trey Paige makes a heck of a leaping grab to rob an RBI knock. pic.twitter.com/PZi3mJxdxX - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 26, 2026

DECISIONS:

W: Domnigo Robles (2-0)

L: Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-2)

SV: Stevie Emmanuels (3)

NOTES:

The Cardinals received their 2025 Texas League Championship rings in a pre-game ceremony on Sunday.

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje gave up three runs in the fourth inning after retiring the first six batters in a row with three strikeouts. He ultimately took the loss.

Springfield didn't tally a hit after the second inning, nor a baserunner after the fourth.

Michael Watson, Randel Clemente and Dominic Picone tallied three scoreless innings in relief behind Cijntje.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, April 28, 11:05 AM CT at NW Arkansas Naturals

LHP Braden Davis (0-2, 6.88) vs TBA







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

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