Springfield Falls in Extras on Saturday
Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Despite a quick start from both offenses, pitching took over on Saturday night for both the Midland RockHounds and Springfield Cardinals. The former ultimately came away with a 6-4 win in ten innings.
DECISIONS:
W: Micah Dallas (2-0)
L: Austin Love (0-1)
SV: Shohei Tomioka (3)
NOTES:
All six Midland runs came on homers (Colby Halter - 3R, Leo De Vries - Solo, Jared Dickey - 2R).
Springfield tallied three runs in the second and a run in the fourth. They did not garner a hit after the third inning.
Ryan Murphy and Mason Burns fired two scoreless innings out of the pen while striking out four.
UP NEXT:
Sunday, April 26, 1:15 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Kids Run the Bases, Hammons Field Commemorative Ticket Giveaway (All fans)
SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-1, 5.50) vs LHP Jamie Arnold (0-0, 2.55)
Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Springfield Falls in Extras on Saturday - Springfield Cardinals
- Naturals Game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday, April 25th Postponed - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Springfield Falls in Extras on Saturday
- Chase Davis Homers Twice in Springfield Victory
- Cardinals Drop Thursday Night Affair to Midland
- Springfield Cardinals to Rename Home Ballpark Route 66 Stadium
- Braden Davis Strikes out Eight for Springfield on Wednesday