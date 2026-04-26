Springfield Falls in Extras on Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Despite a quick start from both offenses, pitching took over on Saturday night for both the Midland RockHounds and Springfield Cardinals. The former ultimately came away with a 6-4 win in ten innings.

DECISIONS:

W: Micah Dallas (2-0)

L: Austin Love (0-1)

SV: Shohei Tomioka (3)

NOTES:

All six Midland runs came on homers (Colby Halter - 3R, Leo De Vries - Solo, Jared Dickey - 2R).

Springfield tallied three runs in the second and a run in the fourth. They did not garner a hit after the third inning.

Ryan Murphy and Mason Burns fired two scoreless innings out of the pen while striking out four.

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Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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