Drillers Beaten by Riders and Weather in Lightning-Shortened Game

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers' Griffin Lockwood-Powell in action

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Homero Amador) Tulsa Drillers' Griffin Lockwood-Powell in action(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Homero Amador)

Frisco, TX - It was not the Tulsa Drillers night on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. The Drillers were not only unable to take advantage of a four-run first inning, they were also saddled with a one-run loss in game that was shortened to five innings because of weather.

The Drillers jumped to a quick lead in the contest thanks to four runs in the top of the first inning, but that lead disappeared when Frisco answered with six runs of its own in the bottom half of the first on only two hits.

The Drillers eventually pulled to within one run of the RoughRiders, but would get no closer as umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field as lightning and a thunderstorm approached Riders Field from the west. The thunderstorm and the rain eventually veered south of stadium, but following about an hour delay, umpires called the game because of further concerns with lightning, handing the RoughRiders a 6-5 win over the Drillers in five innings.

The defeat marks the first time this season that Tulsa has lost two consecutive games.

The night had begun with that wild first inning that featured a combined total of ten runs between the two teams.

Kendall George led off the game with a base hit and swiped both second and third bases before scoring the game's first run on Frisco catcher Ian Moller's throwing error on Josue De Paula's steal of second.

Later in the inning, Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot, to give the Drillers a quick 4-0 lead.

Just as quickly, the lead disappeared as the bottom of the first began with Tulsa starting pitcher Wyatt Crowell hitting Frainyer Chavez with his second pitch of the night. After a strikeout, Crowell walked three straight batters to force in a run, and Keith Jones II followed with a two-run single.

Following a catcher's interference call against Lockwood-Powell that again loaded the bases, Frisco tied the game on a sacrifice fly, then took the lead on a two-run single from ninth-place hitter Marcus Lee Sang.

Frisco held the 6-4 lead until the fifth inning. In the top of the fifth, De Paula singled and moved into scoring position when he swiped second for his third steal of the game. With two outs, Lockwood-Powell came through again, delivering a run-scoring single that pulled the Drillers to within one run.

The Drillers eventually loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs, but the RoughRiders escaped the threat when Chris Newell was retired on strikes to end the inning.

The escape proved massive. Just after Tulsa newcomer Christian Ruebeck held the Riders scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, umpires stopped play and called for the tarp.

The game was never restarted, but because five full innings had been completed, the RoughRiders were awarded the victory.

GAME NOTES

*It was a tough night for Crowell. The lefthander did not escape the bottom of the first, and he was charged with all six of the first-inning runs. In 2/3 of an inning, he gave up just two hits but walked three batters and hit one other.

*Nick Robertson relieved Crowell and continued his strong start to the season. Robertson allowed just one hit in 3.1 scoreless relief innings while striking out two. He has yet to allow a run this season, and just two hits, in 11.1 innings pitched. Robertson has retired 34 of the 40 batters he has faced.

*The top of the first inning for the Drillers featured five stolen bases. Two each from George and De Paula, and one by Elijah Hainline. De Paula stole his third bag of the game in the fifth inning as Tulsa finished with six total steals.

*De Paula walked and singled and has now reached base in 12 straight games. He has also hit safely in six of his last seven games.

*The Drillers announced a pair of roster additions prior to the game. Pitcher Ruebeck was added from Great Lakes and pitcher Peter Bonilla was added from the Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Complex roster. Ruebeck, a native of Denison, Texas, pitched collegiately for the University of Oklahoma and Kansas State University. They fill the spots vacated on the roster when Yeiner Fernandez and Luke Fox were placed on the Injured List earlier this week.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will conclude their series in Frisco with the sixth and final game of the set on Sunday afternoon at Riders Field. The Drillers will need a win to secure another series win. They have opened the season by winning each of their first three series.

Starting time for the finale is set for 4:05 p.m. and the pitching matchup is expected to be:

TUL - TBA FRI - RHP David Davalillo (0-2, 4.05 ERA)

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Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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