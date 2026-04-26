Naturals Game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday, April 25th Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scheduled game against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, April 25th has been postponed due to rain.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled as part of a same admission doubleheader to be held on Sunday, April 26th. The two clubs will play two (2) seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 12:15 p.m. and any ticket for Sunday, April 26th is valid for both of the games.

All tickets from Saturday, April 25th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game in 2026. Tickets for Saturday, April 25th are not valid for the doubleheader on Sunday unless exchanged at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket for April 26th. Sunday is Bark in the Ballpark presented by Raising Cane's on a Family Sunday presented by PowerChord NWA with Kids Run the Bases and a FREE Kids Snack by Mondelez International, Inc. All dogs will receive FREE admission to both games of the doubleheader with a paid owner's ticket.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open at Arvest Ballpark from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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