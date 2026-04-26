Soddies Secure Fourth Straight Win in Extra-Inning Thriller

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (9-11) defeated the San Antonio Missions (5-15), 5-4, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. In a game that featured 28 combined strikeouts, the Soddies pulled through in extras to earn their fourth consecutive victory.

The Soddies came out of the gate swinging this evening, putting together a string of three straight hits that was capped by Ben McLaughlin who roped a double to right to plate a pair, giving Amarillo the early 2-0 lead. Following a scoreless second frame, San Diego's no. 2 prospect Ethan Salas took advantage of a Kai Murphy leadoff single in the third to knot the ballgame at two apiece as the San Antonio catcher went deep to right field.

The starting nod for Amarillo this evening went to Avery Short, who bounced back in the fourth, working around a leadoff double to keep the game tied after four full innings of play. Billy Corcoran took over on the hill with one out in the fifth and immediately punched out two batters to complete the 1-2-3 inning.

The pitching duel continued through the sixth, but it was Manuel Pena who broke the scoring drought with two outs in the seventh by doubling with two outs, plating Cristofer Torin to put Amarillo up, 3-2. The rally continued after McLaughlin walked and was followed by a Jansel Luis RBI knock through the left side of the infield to double the Sod Poodle advantage.

Amarillo's two seventh inning runs proved to be crucial as Albert Fabian launched a solo shot to right to pull the Missions within one. Following the blast, the next two Missions reached base, putting Corcoran in a jam, but he was able to retire Francisco Acuna on strikes before handing the ball over to Carlos Rey. The southpaw did exactly what he was called on to do, fanning Romeo Sanabria with high heat to escape the inning with the lead intact.

Rey trotted back out for the eighth and struck out the side, setting up Casey Anderson with a save opportunity in the ninth. The Utahn was unable to finish the job however as a two-out single followed by a Salas RBI double tied the game at four, sending it to extras.

A Luis grounder up the middle ricocheted off the second base bag, allowing Pena to score easy and give Amarillo the advantage in the extra frame. Anderson sought redemption in the 10th on the mound and earned it, striking out the side to slam the door and give Amarillo the 5-4 win.

POSTGAME NOTES

GRAN TORIN-O: Reaching base four times this evening was Cristofer Torin as the designated hitter went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch...it is the fourth time a Sod Poodle has reached base safely four times in a game this series.

MANNY MANIA: With a trio of knocks tonight, Manuel Pena has now hit safely 12 of his most recent 13 games...he now leads the Texas League in hits with 29.







Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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